Salt Lake City, UT

Easter candy recalled due to missing label

By SAMANTHA HERRERA
kslnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Decorating brand Wilton issued a voluntary recall of a ready-to-build candy kit. The kit did not include a milk allergen in its “Contains” section. Wilton recalled the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit on March 25. The...

kslnewsradio.com

