ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Man arrested on simple assault, unlawful trespass charges in Hubbardton

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHUBBARDTON — A 48-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Hubbardton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an...

newportdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with assaulting fiancée

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his fiancée. Anthony Jerome Conley, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury, according to an affidavit.  On March 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Masquerade after […]
ODESSA, TX
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested for Assault, Harassment

Sedalia Police responded to the 3900 block of West 9th for a harassment and assault report at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Contact was made with a female subject, who reported that a male subject was harassing her. Another male confronted that suspect about the harassment, and he was assaulted. The suspect,...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Assault#Trespass#Police
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy