Stanton, TX

Stanton PD searching for armed robber

 1 day ago

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar)- The Stanton Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on March 22, an unknown man forced his way into a home, located in the 200 block of S College Street, by kicking in the back door. Once inside the home, the man pointed a gun at people inside the house and demanded money. The man then ran away from the scene.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man who is about 5’10” tall. He has a slender build, green eyes, a moustache, and long, curly hair which falls below his shoulders. If the face in the sketch below looks familiar to you, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference “Stanton Robbery”. You can also submit a tip online here . If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

