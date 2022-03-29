Stanton PD searching for armed robber
STANTON, Texas (Nexstar)- The Stanton Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify an armed robbery suspect.
According to a Crime Stoppers post, on March 22, an unknown man forced his way into a home, located in the 200 block of S College Street, by kicking in the back door. Once inside the home, the man pointed a gun at people inside the house and demanded money. The man then ran away from the scene.
The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man who is about 5’10” tall. He has a slender build, green eyes, a moustache, and long, curly hair which falls below his shoulders. If the face in the sketch below looks familiar to you, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference “Stanton Robbery”. You can also submit a tip online here . If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0