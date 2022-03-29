Did Princess Charlene join Prince Albert at Prince Philip’s memorial service?

Prince Albert of Monaco attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip sans his wife Princess Charlene . The Monégasque royal, 64, was seen arriving solo to the memorial service at London’s Westminster Abbey—which celebrated the life and work of the late Duke of Edinburgh—and later spotted leaving in the company of the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander , Queen Maxima , Princess Beatrix and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II .

Getty Images

It was announced earlier this month that Princess Charlene had reunited with her family in Monaco . Back in November, Prince Albert told PEOPLE that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco” following her brief return to the Principality that month. Charlene was grounded in Africa for several months last year due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May 2021 .

In a statement on March 12, 2022, the Princely Palace said: “As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side.”

Getty Images

“Consequently, Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones. The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health, before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments,” the statement continued. “As soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques.”

The palace noted at the time that Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriell a’s mother still needed “peace and calm” in order to “achieve a full recovery.”