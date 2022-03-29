ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Did Princess Charlene join Prince Albert at Prince Philip’s memorial service?

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcewP_0etISRRR00

Prince Albert of Monaco attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip sans his wife Princess Charlene . The Monégasque royal, 64, was seen arriving solo to the memorial service at London’s Westminster Abbey—which celebrated the life and work of the late Duke of Edinburgh—and later spotted leaving in the company of the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander , Queen Maxima , Princess Beatrix and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II .

RELATED:

See who attended Prince Philip’s memorial service: From Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandkids to European royals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTxkc_0etISRRR00 Getty Images

It was announced earlier this month that Princess Charlene had reunited with her family in Monaco . Back in November, Prince Albert told PEOPLE that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco” following her brief return to the Principality that month. Charlene was grounded in Africa for several months last year due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May 2021 .

In a statement on March 12, 2022, the Princely Palace said: “As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8Gyp_0etISRRR00 Getty Images

“Consequently, Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones. The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health, before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments,” the statement continued. “As soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques.”

The palace noted at the time that Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriell a’s mother still needed “peace and calm” in order to “achieve a full recovery.”

Comments / 1

HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA

43K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

12M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice comforted by husband as she wipes away tears at Prince Philip's memorial

A tearful Princess Beatrice was comforted by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on Tuesday. Following the service's opening hymn, Beatrice was overcome with emotion and took a tissue from her bag to wipe her tears. The 33-year-old was seen covering her face with her hymn sheet after watching the Queen arrive at Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton always has to pack this outfit when on tour - but we hope we never see it

During her Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been turning heads in an array of stunning outfits, all of which have been carefully selected ahead of time. Bringing the sunshine with her colourful Royal Tour wardrobe, the Duchess has stunned in a striking 1950's dress, a sunshine yellow dress by Roksanda and *that* mesmerising metallic The Vampire's Wife dress.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Prince Charles' Sister Made A Thoughtful Move To Celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Princess Anne joined an eco-council in planting a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Princess Anne has been the hardest working royal in recent years. The Princess Royal is not slowing down and recently visited Watchfield Primary School as part of a visit to Oxfordshire and the Defence Academy, where she joined an activity that honors the Queen's upcoming major event.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#British Royal Family#Prince Philip Sans#European#Principality#The Princely Palace
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Will Immediately Inherit Prince Charles’ Royal Title After He Ascends The Throne

Prince Charles will most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to Prince William. The royal family will see some changes within the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth is gone and Prince Charles ascends the throne. Even though this hasn’t happened, royal experts are already convinced that Prince William will inherit Prince Charles’ title as Prince of Wales when the time comes.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy