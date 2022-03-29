ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden’s Proposed Budget for 2023 Fiscal Year Includes Largest Tax Increase in History

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvcCB_0etISPfz00

President Joe Biden on Monday proposed a $2.5 trillion tax increase for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts this October. The plan includes a so-called billionaire tax and another hike that would target married filers who make more than $450,000.

Quick Facts

  • President Biden is looking to cut the federal deficit by imposing a tax increase on the country’s top earners.
  • All people in the top 0.1% would pay a minimum 20% income tax on income and unrealized gains.
  • Biden also hopes to increase the top tax bracket to 39.6% starting on Jan. 1.

Biden Plans to Introduce a Tax Increase on the 700 US Billionaires

Biden’s plan would set a $5.8 trillion budget for next year and would cut federal deficits by raising taxes for the country’s wealthiest citizens. If passed, the increase would be the largest in U.S. history.

The majority of the burden would fall on the top 0.01% of Americans. Billionaires and top-grossing companies would see a modified wealth and global minimum tax as well as a steeper corporate rate.

During a speech, Biden said the federal budget “makes prudent investment and economic growth, a more equitable economy, while making sure corporations and the very wealthy pay their fair share.”

As outlined on Monday, the proposal includes a minimum 20% income tax on households worth $100 million or more. The return would equal an extra $361 billion in revenue over the next decade, with over half would come from America’s 700 billionaires.

The taxable income would include the billionaires’ full incomes or a combination of income and whatever they made in unrealized gains. If the affected households aren’t paying 20%, they will owe a “top-up payment” to make up the difference.

Unrealized gains include valuable assets such as stocks and property, which aren’t currently taxable unless the owner sells.

“This new minimum tax will eliminate the ability for the unrealized income of ultra-high-net-worth households to go untaxed for decades or generations,” the White House said.

Under the Biden Proposal, Married Filers Making More Than $450,000 Will Also See a Tax Increase

President Biden is also looking to give a tax increase to households falling into the highest tax bracket. Instead of paying 37%, they would pay 39.6%.

The people who fall into the bracket are married couples making $450,000 who file jointly, heads of households bringing on $425,000, single filers making over $400,000, and married people filing separately who make $225,000.

If passed, the rate hike would go into effect on January 1st, 2023. And those thresholds could change due to inflation. Though, it may be hard for Biden to get Congress on board. Last year, he proposed a similar plan that failed to pass.

“There weren’t enough lawmakers in favor of raising the rate to 39.6% last year for it to make the cut in the House-passed reconciliation bill,” said senior economist and research manager at the Tax Foundation, Erica York, CNBC reports. “And I don’t see anything that has changed to make it easier in an election year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

President Joe Biden Announces One-Stop COVID-19 Website for Vaccines, Tests, Latest Treatments and More

On Wednesday (March 30th), President Joe Biden announced a one-stop website that details everything about COVID-19. This includes information about vaccines, tests, the latest treatments, and more. According to the White House, the Biden Administration’s newly launched COVID website will help people in the U.S. gain “even better” access to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Reason for Brad Keselowski’s Serious Penalty Still Remains Unknown

Following the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, NASCAR officials slammed Brad Keselowski and his team with a severe penalty for modifying a standardized part. Though his punishment didn’t quite break the record for stiffest penalty of all time, it came close. The illegal modification cost RFK Racing 100 driver points, 100 owner points, 10 playoff points, and $100,000 in fines.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Tax Foundation#Budget Deficits#Americans
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
KAAL-TV

Walz’s updated budget proposal includes $500 checks to Minnesotans

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released an updated state budget proposal. Last month, the state’s Department of Management and Budget released its economic forecast, which said Minnesota’s expected budget surplus would increase to $9.2 billion, an increase from the original forecast of $7.5 billion. Due to the updated...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
MarketWatch

Why you may pay more in Social Security taxes – and how to lower that bill

Social Security recipients may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they see their benefits are taxed more than usual this year. Social Security is taxed based on provisional income and a designated threshold, and the more money a retiree brings in, the more likely they are to pay taxes on those benefits. Although Americans continued to live through a pandemic in 2021, there are a few reasons why they may be liable for a higher tax bill, including retiring in that year while receiving benefits or delaying required minimum distributions in the prior year.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy