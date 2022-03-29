ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

'Say no to Sparta warehouse': Meeting to stop 800,000-square-foot project set for Thursday

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
 1 day ago
SPARTA — An "organizational and informational" meeting about "stopping" the 800,000-square-foot warehouse project proposed for Demarest Road has been scheduled for Thursday night.

The meeting has been scheduled by the newly formed Sparta Responsible Development — a nonprofit group that opposes the project formed under the umbrella of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition.

The meeting will be held at the Lake Mohawk Country Club starting at 7 p.m.

A "Say no to Sparta warehouse" flyer announcing the meeting and "stopping the Diamond Chip warehouse and future warehouses in Sparta" is being circulated in the township and on social media sites.

Because the meeting room at Lake Mohawk Country Club has a 70-person capacity, organizers are encouraging residents to participate online via a Zoom link.

The opposition has grown from the proposed warehouse project known as Diamond Chip Logistics Park, by Diamond Chip Realty at the Sparta Redi-Mix property on Demarest Road.

Site plans detailed at a Sparta Planning Board meeting on March 2 call for two warehouse buildings, one at 506,880 square feet and the other 373,600 square feet, on approximately 68.04 acres of land near Route 15.

Residents' concerns about the project include the potential for increased noise, traffic and pollution in the area. Those who oppose the project say the warehouse and the trucks that will go back and forth will possibly deteriorate local roads and highways. They are also worried that the beauty of the rural township will be ruined by the "truck depot."

"Sparta Township's future development must be driven by engaged and thoughtful discussion amongst its stakeholders," reads a post on the Sparta Responsible Development Facebook page. "It should not proceed without engaging the community and weighing environmental, social, and long-term cost benefits."

An online petition to oppose the warehouse project had garnered more than 2,700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Residents did not get a chance to address the project during the last hearing but will be able to do so at next week's Planning Board meeting. The agenda for that meeting lists more than 70 questions from the public submitted during the March 2 meeting for applicant witnesses to answer.

Jim Ford, the developer for the Diamond Chip application, could not answer many of the board's specific questions at the hearing because there is no tenant planned for the site yet. He said the facility is intended to store goods for distribution to local retailers and will not contain any harmful materials. "I am not in the business of dirty operations," he told the board.

New Jersey, like the rest of the country, is seeing a growing need for warehouse space spurred by the expansion of online sales and next-day delivery services.

The warehouses and distribution centers boom in New Jersey is bolstered by the state's proximity to ports, which are recording all-time highs in trade volume as the global economy recovers, shows a study by Newmark, a global commercial real estate company.

Inventory of warehouse and distribution space grew by an average of 10% over the past five years in the New York and New Jersey area.

Quick access to numerous highways and railways with close proximity to ports and airports, combined with a large population for quick access to consumers, makes North Jersey very desirable to developers. Though most of the land in these populous areas of New Jersey has already been built up, developers are eyeing existing properties such as empty office parks for redevelopment. When that's not an option, they look for open space or farmland in northwestern New Jersey's Sussex and Warren counties.

The next Planning Board hearing will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Sparta Municipal Building. It was originally scheduled to be remote, but the Planning Board changed its meetings back to in-person only.

