The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office hopes to rectify its staffing issue by offering lateral transfers to police officers across New York State. Any police officer in the state can apply to work for Ontario County Sheriff’s Office if they agree to become an Ontario County resident, according to WROC. Pay is based on experience. Incentives include a sign-on bonus, retention bonuses, and a take home patrol car for deputies, among other perks.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO