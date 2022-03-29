Former Bears QB Andy Dalton signs with Saints

NEW ORLEANS – A year ago, he was brought in to be the Bears’ starter at the beginning of free agency, then dealt with quite a roller coaster of a 2021 season.

Now with Chicago in his rearview mirror, Andy Dalton is looking toward the next chapter of his career in New Orleans.

Per multiple reports, the first from Adam Schefter of ESPN , the former Bears quarterback is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Saints for the 2022 season. The team has yet to confirm the move.

Last year, Dalton was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal by the Bears and was told by then general manager Ryan Pace that he would be the No. 1 quarterback heading into the 2021 season. On the first night of the NFL Draft, the team surprised many when they traded up with the Giants to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th-overall selection.

Dalton still remained the No. 1 quarterback in training camp and held that role for the first two games of the season. In Week 2 against the Bengals, he suffered a knee injury that would force Justin Fields into the lineup for the rest of that game then the next two weeks against the Browns & Lions.

Before the Week 5 match-up with the Raiders, then head coach Matt Nagy declared Fields the permanent starter with Dalton demoted to backup.

A few injuries through the season to the rookie put Dalton back in the lineup in six more games as he’d make four more starts in 2021. He completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,515 yards and eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Dalton will be on his fourth team in as many seasons after spending his first nine years in the NFL with the Bengals. After being let go by Cincinnati following the 2019 season, the quarterback played for the Cowboys in 2020 before signing with the Bears for one season.

In New Orleans, he joined a quarterback room that includes Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book.

