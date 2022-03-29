ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Bears QB Andy Dalton signs with Saints

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnMHm_0etIRXm000

NEW ORLEANS – A year ago, he was brought in to be the Bears’ starter at the beginning of free agency, then dealt with quite a roller coaster of a 2021 season.

Now with Chicago in his rearview mirror, Andy Dalton is looking toward the next chapter of his career in New Orleans.

Per multiple reports, the first from Adam Schefter of ESPN , the former Bears quarterback is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Saints for the 2022 season. The team has yet to confirm the move.

Last year, Dalton was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal by the Bears and was told by then general manager Ryan Pace that he would be the No. 1 quarterback heading into the 2021 season. On the first night of the NFL Draft, the team surprised many when they traded up with the Giants to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th-overall selection.

Dalton still remained the No. 1 quarterback in training camp and held that role for the first two games of the season. In Week 2 against the Bengals, he suffered a knee injury that would force Justin Fields into the lineup for the rest of that game then the next two weeks against the Browns & Lions.

Before the Week 5 match-up with the Raiders, then head coach Matt Nagy declared Fields the permanent starter with Dalton demoted to backup.

A few injuries through the season to the rookie put Dalton back in the lineup in six more games as he’d make four more starts in 2021. He completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,515 yards and eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Dalton will be on his fourth team in as many seasons after spending his first nine years in the NFL with the Bengals. After being let go by Cincinnati following the 2019 season, the quarterback played for the Cowboys in 2020 before signing with the Bears for one season.

In New Orleans, he joined a quarterback room that includes Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

WGN News
WGN News

16K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
WGN News

Warrant issued for alleged 18-year-old shooter at Rosemont mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged shooter after a man died and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the food court, leading the mall to go into lockdown. When officers arrived, they said they found […]
ROSEMONT, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Book
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals The Latest With Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams in contact with Colin Kaepernick at times, but not lately. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the topic at the NFL meetings and said that there’s been no new contact with the free-agent quarterback. Kaepernick has been working out...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Bears#Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn#The Nfl Draft#Giants#Ohio State#The Browns Lions#Raiders
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
NFL
FOX Sports

Does anyone want Baker Mayfield?

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weekend in sports, the kind when keeping abreast of everything going on meant an unhealthy amount of time spent staring at a television, or a phone, or both. Saint Peter’s captured everyone’s hearts only for North Carolina to break them all, with the silver lining...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bruce Arians Is Retiring: NFL World Reacts To Crazy News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild offseason continued on Wednesday night. According to a report from NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times, which has since been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Arians will be moving into a front office role in...
NFL
ESPN

New Orleans Saints' NFL free-agent signings 2022: Saints add QB Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston

METAIRIE, La. -- NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2022 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year began Wednesday, which means free-agent signings started to become official after that. The first round of the 2022 NFL draft begins April 28 on ESPN.
NFL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy