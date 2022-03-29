ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rob Yang joins Paramount+ espionage thriller Rabbit Hole

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Succession vet will co-star opposite Kiefer...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Tom Cruise nixed Paramount+'s proposals for TV series based on Days of Thunder and Mission: Impossible

In a Hollywood Reporter story on Cruise's friction with Paramount Studios over the escalating costs of Mission: Impossible 7, Kim Masters writes: "As Paramount flailed for material to pump up its fledgling streaming service, would Cruise allow his longtime studio home to develop a Days of Thunder series for the streamer? That idea was strangled in its cradle. The idea of developing a Mission: Impossible series was no-go, too, even though the property had begun life in the 1960s as a CBS show."
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

Sharon Stone In Final Talks To Play Villain In Warner Bros/DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

Click here to read the full article. We’re hearing that the Basic Instinct actress will be playing Victoria Kord in Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle. Sharon Stone joins a growing cast in the Angel Manuel Soto directed, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s scripted movie John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña will play the title role. George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo also star. The movie was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Warners is killing at the box office of late with The Batman which crossed $672M WW, soon...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

‘Measure of Revenge’ Review: Melissa Leo Joins Forces With Uncredited Screenwriter on This Bafflingly Bad Thriller

The first sign of trouble is the credits. In addition to the director using an alias — not necessarily a bad thing, as talented helmers like Kogonada and Daniels can attest — whoever wrote “Measure of Revenge” chose to go uncredited. It doesn’t take long to see why: A mess from start to finish, this would-be thriller about a mother seeking vengeance (Melissa Leo) never comes close to raising the pulse but does raise more than a few eyebrows along the way. That it stars an Oscar winner only makes the whole thing stranger — viewers are likely to spend more time wondering how she came to be involved in such a shoestring production than sympathizing with her character.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-yeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ Thriller Series 'Disclaimer'

Squid Game‘s Jung Ho-yeon is officially joining the cast of Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, Disclaimer. According to reports, the South Korean actress and model will portray the role of Kim, who is described as an “ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please” character who knows that she will get her “big break” working for Catherine Ravenscroft, the “successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions” and is played by Cate Blanchett.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Espionage#Treasury Department#Film Star#U S Treasury
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
Effingham Radio

Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!

DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Sally Field recalls suffering from depression while starring on The Flying Nun

"It was a job," Field tells Variety of her 1967-1970 ABC sitcom. "And I learned to survive things. It’s important to learn how to survive things, things you like, things you don’t like. I just had to put my head down and go to work and do the very best job I could. And those are the times when you realize that there’s a reason why you’re eating so much but trying to hide. You’re trying to cover up your depression. But at that point in my life I didn’t have the skills to recognize what was happening to me … and being able to see what your dreams are." She adds: "It wasn’t until The Flying Nun that Madeleine Sherwood, who played Mother Superior, took me by the hand because she recognized what was going on with me at the end of the first season and took me to The Actors Studio, where I began to work with (director) Lee Strasberg. It was this big transition into my recognizing I wanted to be a real actor."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon to Questlove: "I lost it" over your Oscar victory

Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson told Fallon he purposefully avoided watching his Oscar acceptance speech for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He didn't even know that the Oscar cameras pointed to his mom during his speech. "I lost it, dude," Fallon told Questlove, adding: "Obviously, we love you and are proud of you." Earlier, Fallon told Hoda Kotb on Today: "I was weeping. I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'" ALSO: Questlove's victory got lost in Will Smith's ugly moment.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The early months of 2022 brought another in a long line of Liam Neeson action movies, which have essentially become their own subgenre at this point. That film, Blacklight, was obliterated by critics and hardly seen by anyone. Blacklight didn't work, but that doesn't mean the love of Neeson and his specific brand of action has diminished at all. One of the more underrated Neeson thrillers was recently added to Netflix and it has been making a name for itself on the streamer's lineup.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Academy "condemns" Will Smith's Oscar slap, but was reportedly too shocked to take action on Sunday

The Academy announced it is opening a formal review into Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," The Academy said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” But why wasn't any action taken during the ceremony? Variety reports that members of the Academy were in shock. "It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that many attendees were dumfounded by the act, unsure if it was a bit between the two famous men or an intentional attack," reports Variety's Matt Donnelly, adding: "The Academy is a nonprofit organization ruled by bylaws, and sources say there appear to be no provisions addressing open-hand smacking across the face on the live show. Escorting Smith out of the ceremony was discussed, the source said, though by the time any substantive scenarios were imagined, he had already been called up to the podium to accept an Oscar for his turn in King Richard. The show ended shortly thereafter, as a joyous atmosphere turned sour." Donnelly also reports that producers worried about the "optics" of having security remove a beloved star. Donnelly adds that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was, according to a source, "off the cuff, and not included in the script fed to him on teleprompters." As The New York Times points out, a five-page document on standards of conduct that accompanied today's statement spells out behavior the organization deems unacceptable. It prohibits “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention.” Also not allowed is “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.” The Times' Nicole Sperling, Matt Stevens and Julia Jacobs report that "there were serious discussions about removing Mr. Smith from the theater, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations. But time was short, because the best actor award, which Mr. Smith was heavily favored to win, was fast approaching, one noted — and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed. There was also concern about further disrupting the live broadcast." Meanwhile, CNN's Chloe Melas reports there was a "heated" and "divided" meeting between members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this morning. "The dozen members who met on their own volition and are being described as influential and recognizable members of the Academy, including actors and directors. The group does not have any disciplinary power, but they are considered high profile enough that the Board of Governor's for the Academy could be influenced in any response they may have," reports Melas. "Some people on the call said the Academy mishandled the incident with its initial tweet. Others feel that the situation was handled properly and no further steps should be taken."
CELEBRITIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy