Mason County, KY

Red Flag Warning issued for Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid burning. Conditions are favorable for rapid fire growth. Target Area: Mason RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL

