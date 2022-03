If you're especially wary, you can spot a faked browser window designed to lure you into thinking it's the login page you need. The page may not load properly, or the graphics may seem subtly changed — or the URL looks wrong, which should immediately flag anything suspicious. The URL-related advice to help avoid getting phished may not be as strong as it used to be, unfortunately. A researcher recently developed a new form of rendering pop-up login windows that could easily trick even security-conscious users into thinking they're giving their private data to a legitimate site.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO