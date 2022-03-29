ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NRJq_0etIOliZ00
Man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, a man lost his life after getting struck by a large truck in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of the 11300 block of Westheimer Road near Hayes Road at around 12:25 p.m. after getting report of an auto-pedestrian crash. The early reports revealed that the driver of the white Freightliner box truck was heading eastbound [...]

Read More >>

March 29, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Ann Best and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston (Houston, TX)

48-year-old Ann Best and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, a couple identified as 48-year-old Ann Best and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett lost their lives after being struck by a vehicle while officers charged 27-year-old Donovan Donte Harris who was driving while intoxicated.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Freightliner#Texas Accident News
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
CW33

South Texas resident claims $5M win from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Aransas Pass, Texas is about to trade swimming in the beautiful blue ocean to swimming in some beautiful green cash. A resident of Saltwater Heaven (Aransas Pass) has claimed a $5 million win from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in nearby Corpus Christi at the Quick Mart on McArdle Road.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy