ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Spotlight on surgeons who are women during Women’s History Month

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — Historically, surgical suites across the U.S. are predominantly staffed by male surgeons, and slowly the gender gap is changing. In recent years, about 40 percent of new surgeons hired at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center have been women. In the past year, 62 percent of surgeons who joined...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Two women share what it's like living with endometriosis

A year ago today, Boston University student Yaël Krinsky headed into surgery. After a decade of doctor's appointments and tests, she thought she had found what was causing her constant gastrointestinal pain. Or at least she hoped. As she prepared for the operation, she told her doctor that she...
BOSTON, MA
AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
OAKLAND, CA
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Health
Bangor, ME
Society
City
Bangor, ME
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TODAY.com

How to navigate 'medical gaslighting' when doctors dismiss your symptoms

If you've gone to the doctor only to be told that your concerns aren't serious or that you're "just stressed," you aren't alone. This unfortunately common behavior, sometimes called medical gaslighting, leaves patients — especially women — feeling dismissed. And it can cause them to minimize or ignore what may be very real, painful and even dangerous symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KUTV

How to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke

KUTV — One in five people worldwide have Inherited High Lipoprotein(a) – sometimes referred to as “LP(a)” – an important genetic risk factor for premature heart disease and stroke. Founder and CEO Katherine Wilemon and chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McGowan from the Family Heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wmar2news

Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year. The new findings were published in The Lancet. Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021. Experts found that people who were diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Weight Management#Role Models#Gender Equity#Md
deseret.com

This long COVID symptom can lead to nerve damage

Scientists recently found that nerve damage caused by long COVID-19 symptoms can come from immune system dysfunction, which includes low activity in the immune system. Driving the news: In a new study, researchers dug into why people who have long COVID-19 end up with neuropathic symptoms or nerve damage. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Pilot study suggests artificial intelligence could help assess, improve heart transplant outcomes

Heart transplantation can be a lifesaving operation for patients with end-stage heart failure. However, many patients experience organ transplant rejection, in which the immune system begins attacking the transplanted organ. But detecting transplant rejection is challenging—in its early stages, patients may not experience symptoms, and experts do not always agree on the degree and severity of the rejection. To help address these challenges, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital created an artificial intelligence (AI) system known as the Cardiac Rejection Assessment Neural Estimator (CRANE) that can help detect rejection and estimate its severity. In a pilot study, the team evaluated CRANE's performance on samples provided by patients from three different countries, finding that it could help cardiac experts more accurately diagnose rejection and decrease the time needed for examination. Results are published in Nature Medicine.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Chiropractic Therapy to Help Chronic Pain

The word “chiropractic” stems from the Greek words cheir (hand) and praxis (practice), which aptly describes this treatment approach. Chiropractic therapy (or chiropractic care) is a type of manual or hands-on therapy performed by a licensed chiropractor (doctor of chiropractic, or DC) to improve musculoskeletal health. How It...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Engineers build robot to perform surgery without a doctor

In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed. The robot has a high-tech camera on one...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Colon cancer is on the rise in younger adults

A little over a year ago, Shannon Gregg noticed she was going to the bathroom more frequently and decided to see a gastroenterologist. Her doctor thought it was probably just stress, which often causes bowel dysfunction. After all, Gregg was an otherwise healthy 45-year-old. He ran some tests but nothing seemed amiss, except that her iron levels were low. That could be a sign of anemia, which might explain her changes in bathroom habits.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

AI helps radiologists detect bone fractures

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an effective tool for fracture detection that has potential to aid clinicians in busy emergency departments, according to a study in Radiology. Missed or delayed diagnosis of fractures on X-ray is a common error with potentially serious implications for the patient. Lack of timely access to expert opinion as the growth in imaging volumes continues to outpace radiologist recruitment only makes the problem worse.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Black Patients With Cancer Had Worse COVID-19 Outcomes

“Together these 2 diseases create a perfect storm”: Black people with cancer were more likely to have severe or fatal COVID-19 disease. The coronavirus pandemic exposed and widened health disparities in marginalized populations. Black individuals are 13% of the US population, yet they account for 20% of COVID-19 infections and 23% of COVID-19-related deaths.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Turnto10.com

Founder of Rhode Island aphasia support group explains disorder

A woman who leads a support group for people with aphasia, and who has the condition herself, spoke to NBC 10 News about the disorder. The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media Wednesday, saying the condition has forced Willis to leave the acting career he loves. Aphasia is...
ADVOCACY
NPR

Stone Age brain surgery? It might have been more survivable than you think

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. Medical surgery is so common in the industrialized world today that pretty much all of us will have an operation at some time in our lives to deal with an illness or injury. Our guest, surgeon and medical historian Ira Rutkow, says surgeons have been practicing their craft on patients for centuries. But for most of that time, procedures were excruciatingly painful, and great numbers of patients died from the surgery itself. Rutkow's new book chronicles the history of surgery from ancient times, highlighting critical blunders and breakthroughs, and noting how bad ideas could persist for decades or centuries, while game-changing discoveries sometimes had a hard time gaining acceptance. Wars were great incubators of ideas, he notes, since military surgeons often had little choice but to improvise on wounded soldiers. And sometimes, operations on figures as prominent as King Louis XIV and President James Garfield could have a lasting impact or teach important lessons.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy