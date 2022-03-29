Weather for the Week Ahead

Another windy day for your Sunday! Expect wind 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Tonight is not as cold. Mostly clear and a low of 34. Changes are on the way this week! High pressure will lead to relatively dry conditions and a warming trend this week. Monday will be mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s! We could see wind gusts up to about 25-30 mph possible on Monday. Lows Monday night will be in the 30s and 40s. The warming trend continues through midweek. By Thursday, we're in the low 70s.

