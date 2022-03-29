Mena Police Reports

Two men have been arrested for racing along Bob Bullock Loop, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 6:31 p.m. March 21, a trooper working Operation Lone Star was patrolling Bob Bullock Loop when he observed a gray 2008 Ram 1500 and a white 2007 Ford Mustang speeding. DPS said one of the vehicle's speed was 85 mph in a 60-mph zone. The trooper managed to pull over the Ram and the Mustang. Eduardo Antonio Bautista, 18, was identified as the driver of the Mustang while Jose de Jesus Santoyo, 19, was the driver of the Ram. Bautista allegedly admitted that he was speeding but denied that he was racing. Santoyo, however, did admit that he was racing the Mustang. Bautista and Santoyo were arrested on the charge of racing on a highway.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO