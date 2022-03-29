ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mena Police Reports

By Ethan Nahté
mypulsenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Farley, 23, was served with two warrants after contact on Faye Street. A report of harassment was taken from a walk-in complainant. Bradley Moss, 45, was served with a warrant at Walmart. March 22. A report of breaking or entering and theft was taken...

mypulsenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Running At Large#Pcdc
Laredo Morning Times

Two accused of racing along Loop 20

Two men have been arrested for racing along Bob Bullock Loop, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 6:31 p.m. March 21, a trooper working Operation Lone Star was patrolling Bob Bullock Loop when he observed a gray 2008 Ram 1500 and a white 2007 Ford Mustang speeding. DPS said one of the vehicle's speed was 85 mph in a 60-mph zone. The trooper managed to pull over the Ram and the Mustang. Eduardo Antonio Bautista, 18, was identified as the driver of the Mustang while Jose de Jesus Santoyo, 19, was the driver of the Ram. Bautista allegedly admitted that he was speeding but denied that he was racing. Santoyo, however, did admit that he was racing the Mustang. Bautista and Santoyo were arrested on the charge of racing on a highway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy