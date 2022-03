The rumor mill has been running rampant lately with the possibility that the Los Angeles Lakers might look to trade superstar Anthony Davis away this offseason. A large part of it has been the massive disappointment that is the Lakers’ season. Also, Los Angeles must be realizing that if this duo is not working to win a title, then something needs to be done. LeBron James is in his late 30’s now. Davis cannot help but seem to be hurt just about every year. Knowing the massive amount of money owed to Davis over the next few years, it would certainly make sense for the Lakers to move him. The question is, what are the most likely destinations?

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO