Alexandria, VA

Man taken into custody after threatening to shoot up Alexandria courthouse in murder/suicide

By James Cullum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington D.C. man was placed under an emergency substantial risk order on March 16 after allegedly threatening to shoot up the Alexandria Courthouse (520 King Street). Police found the man outside of the courthouse in his red Jeep Cherokee, after his...

The Tuscaloosa News

Woman dead, man in custody after shooting at McKenzie Court

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit spokesman Captain Marty Sellers confirmed the death of Tacara Moton Thursday night at McKenzie Court was the result of a domestic violence incident. Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3500 block of McKenzie Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday where they found Moton, 27, dead. Officers took Jonathan Lawayne Peebles, 38, into custody...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
106.3 WORD

Two in custody after Easley murder

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a early Tuesday morning double shooting in Easley. 28 year old Julio Rojas of Easley was one of two people shot at a home on Eddie Avenue around 3AM Tuesday morning.
EASLEY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Convicted Capitol Rioter Dies by Suicide After ‘Justice System Killed His Spirit’

A Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. “Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart,” his family wrote. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” Perna, 37, pleaded guilty late last year to four charges related to the insurrection, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, filming with his phone and chanting, “U.S.A.!” His family said in his obituary that he had attended the rally and riot to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” Perna was set to be sentenced April 1, and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to The Independent. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year,” his family wrote. “Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”
SOCIETY
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect is turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI as allegedly being at the US Capitol on 6 January.Geoffrey Shough, 37, is facing civil disorder charges for allegedly joining the crowd of rioters that overwhelmed police officers and forcibly entered the US Capitol building.Shough was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armour vest, along with a ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves, according to the Department of Justice.Despite allegedly being one of the first to enter the US Capitol building, his identity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY

