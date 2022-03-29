ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders unveil newly built Kearny Energy storage facility

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders along with SDG&E unveiled the newly built Kearny energy storage facility on Tuesday. The facility is expected to help bolster grid reliability and help San Diego meet its clean energy goals. The 20 megawatt/80 megawatt hour...

Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
Fast Company

How better data can help carbon-belching buildings reduce their impact

In the fight against climate change, buildings have some weight to pull. They’re responsible for an estimated 74% of electricity consumption in the U.S. and about a third of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. Bringing those figures down—whether by reducing electricity usage or improving energy efficiency—would have a measurable impact.
Citrus County Chronicle

Duke Energy storage facility in Trenton

Officials from Duke Energy, Gilchrist County and the city of Trenton were on hand Monday morning, March 14, 2022 for the ribbon cutting of an 11-megawatt lithium battery facility that is said to improve power reliability. Duke Energy also celebrated a solar farm that opened near Trenton in 2019, but Covid prevented a public ceremony.
KDRV

Talent in Federal Energy Storage Program

Washington, DC -- Talent is one of three Oregon cities which are part of a new technology project today to store energy. Oregon's U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced Talent, Pendleton and Warm Springs were chosen by federal officials for "a cutting-edge energy storage program to increase energy resilience in the face of increasingly dangerous weather events and a changing climate."
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
electrek.co

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices rise

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices are getting higher and more volatile. The fact that electric vehicles are more efficient and less costly to operate than their gas-powered counterparts is not new information, but it is becoming more apparent, and it is on more people’s minds with the recent gas price increases.
CBS News

Americans face triple whammy as rent, gas and electric bills surge

Zachary Lloyd makes $14,800 a year as a graduate teaching assistant at Florida State University — right around the poverty line for a single adult. So the 25-year-old was looking forward to a pay increase starting this fall that would net him about $1,000 more, just about covering his higher costs for groceries, fast food and gasoline.
CBS 8

Bill credits coming for SDG&E San Diego customers

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced Thursday that residential customers will receive credits on their upcoming bills due to a state program aimed at combating climate change. The utility said customers will get up to $171.40 in bill credits in the coming months due to the...
The El Paso Times

City alters multimillion-dollar deal for West Side land where Amazon facility may be built

The city’s pending sale of prime, commercial land in West El Paso to a Kansas City developer for a distribution facility has been altered to allow the company to take 14.2 fewer acres at a lower price. Government documents hint that a $48 million Amazon distribution facility may be constructed at the site, where a Great Wolf Lodge was to be built until that plan collapsed in 2020. ...
Fremont Tribune

Board says no to RV/boat storage facility

PLATTSMOUTH – A facility for storing boats and RVs in the Buccaneer Bay area was voted down by the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The vote was 4 to 0, with Dan Henry absent, in denying a conditional use permit requested by local resident Anthony Wojtalewicz. The...
WHNT-TV

Gas Prices Impacting Food Trucks

The increase in gas prices is affecting everyone and that means local businesses too. It's especially for food trucks who rely on gas for just about every aspect of their operation.
