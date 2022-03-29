ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

‘In Conversation’ answers your most burning spring gardening questions

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
WFPL
WFPL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynFwV_0etIK0ed00 April showers bring May flowers. And vegetables! But what do experts say about how to get the best from your garden?

Join us on “In Conversation” with host Rick Howlett as we talk to gardeners who work with plants, flowers, trees and vegetables. They’re ready to answer your questions, whether you’re a first-time gardener or an experienced handler of soil and seeds.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org , and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

