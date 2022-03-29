ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

What to do when stuck on interstate during a crash

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLmuo_0etIJAQr00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in the NEPA area are offering advice on a question many commuters might not have considered: What should drivers do when their vehicles break down or have crashed on a busy interstate?

The crash on I-81 Monday brings up a safety issue. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, at times individuals may feel the need to exit their vehicle to view the damage, however, officials advise otherwise.

PennDOT offers tips on snow squall safety

Christe Hyde, a spokesperson for AAA stated to police, it’s best to stay inside and move your vehicle out of the traffic lanes. If your vehicle is stuck in active travel lanes, officials recommend exiting the vehicle to reach a safer location immediately on foot.

Hyde informed Wilkes-Barre police that drivers should not be near moving traffic, directly behind or in front of their vehicle out of concern of another car or truck striking it. Hyde advised drivers to be on the side, near a barrier, and as far as possible from traffic.

Police say about 16% of pedestrian traffic fatalities in the US occur on freeways each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, they do not track how many of those victims got out of stranded vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

WATCH: Cleanup efforts still underway after dozens of vehicles crash on I-81

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to 511PA.com Interstate 81 northbound is still closed Tuesday morning after a deadly pile-up in Schuylkill County involving more than 50 cars. 24 hours later, Interstate 81 northbound remains closed Tuesday morning after the deadly pile-up in Schuylkill County. A five-mile detour is still in place Tuesday morning […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Hyde, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Traffic
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nepa#Penndot#Aaa
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
WOLF

12-year-old, 20-year-old die in fatal semi crash in Tobyhanna, GoFundMe available

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A crash involving a semi in Tobyhanna on Saturday claimed the lives of two people and left two others injured. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say the driver, an 18-year-old identified as Jovany Briceno, was driving northbound on SR 611 with two juvenile passengers and a 20-year-old man identified as Victor Liriano.
TOBYHANNA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
WBRE

K-9 assists 2 separate drug busts in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dallas Township K-9 unit assisted in two separate drug investigations which led to police confiscating multiple amounts of various narcotics in Luzerne County. In Kingston Township, police say the K-9 unit searched 2 separate vehicles and discovered 90.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,9770 in cash. According to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: I-99 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 Northbound near Bellefonte, according to 511 PA. Spring Township police and state police were at the scene and it has since been cleared. One lane was temporarily closed due to the accident. Details are limited at this time […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy