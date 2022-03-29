ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle initiative aims to cut homelessness, create housing

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
New approach to address Seattle's growing homelessness issue

SEATTLE — A ballot initiative proposed by a new housing and homelessness advocacy coalition would establish a public developer that would create, own and maintain public housing in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports the initiative filed Monday is known as “social housing,” essentially publicly owned housing that is insulated from private market forces and designed to be permanently affordable. This model is popular in Europe. The city clerk’s office will review the new ballot initiative to ensure it has been filed correctly. Once that has been settled, the initiative will receive a ballot title and members of the coalition will begin collecting signatures from Seattle residents. The coalition needs almost 27,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

©2022 Cox Media Group

