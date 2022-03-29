ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia House says 'no' to COVID vaccine mandates

 1 day ago

ATLANTA — State agencies, local governments and local schools could not require Georgians to get a COVID-19 vaccination to receive government services or access government facilities under legislation that cleared the state House of Representatives Tuesday. The bill passed the Republican-controlled House 99-67 along party lines. Republicans argued...

