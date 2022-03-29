4 observations from Wisconsin football's fourth spring practice

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz hands the ball off to tailback Braelon Allen during a spring football practice at the McClain Center Tuesday in Madison. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Efficiency was top-of-mind Tuesday at the McClain Center as reporters got to watch the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practice for the first time this year.

The Badgers moved swiftly through their work over about 90 minutes on the indoor field, their home this spring as construction equipment occupies the playing surface at Camp Randall Stadium. There were plenty of reps to go around as the sessions included multiple group and full-team drills that gave coaches the chance to rotate players throughout.

Transfer wide receiver Keontez Lewis, a sophomore who played his first college season at UCLA, made the highlight play of the day offensively with a touchdown grab down the right sideline on a deep throw from quarterback Graham Mertz. The defensive line also showed its experience and depth by repeatedly pushing the pocket and moving QBs off their spots during team work.

Here are four observations from UW’s fourth spring practice.

1. Kaden Johnson’s opportunity

Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig is out indefinitely after a left arm injury, according to a UW official. He was at practice without a visible brace or other device on his arm, but he may miss significant time in spring. That opens a door for redshirt sophomore Kaden Johnson, a former four-star recruit who’s played in nine career games, mostly on special teams.

Johnson took over Herbig’s starting role as the field-side outside linebacker and while he didn’t show the pass-rushing skill Herbig has, Johnson displayed better feel for the position and play recognition than he has in previous years.

It appears Johnson will get a good number of reps to build some confidence and momentum, which could help him lock down the No. 2 spot behind Herbig this fall.

2. Two solid groups at OL

Center Joe Tippmann, one of the surprises of the season last year for UW after he won the job in training camp and became an All-Big Ten performer, won’t be participating in spring practices. He’s still rehabbing the undisclosed injury that held him out of the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

Despite his absence, the Badgers appear to have two lines that will be getting the bulk of the work during team drills in spring practice. The first group, from left tackle to right tackle, is sophomore Jack Nelson, senior Tyler Beach, sophomore Tanor Bortolini, senior Michael Furtney and junior Logan Brown.

Beach moving into a guard role makes sense after his struggles in pass protection last season, but his run blocking prowess and experience make him a valuable player inside. Moving Nelson, who stands 6-foot-7, out from right guard to tackle also fits because his length can be an asset in forcing edge rushers’ paths to go wide outside the pocket.

Bortolini continues proving his versatility and he’ll be in the mix for a role regardless of the position. Brown’s career to this point has been marred by injury, and he missed part of Tuesday’s practice after appearing to have his leg caught up in a pile, but his lateral movement and strength will be valuable so long as he’s on the field.

UW’s second line at the moment, from left to right, is redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman, sophomore Dylan Barrett, senior Cormac Samspon, sophomore Trey Wedig and redshirt freshman Nolan Rucci.

These groups are still figuring out how to work together as the position changes and new combinations take hold, but UW should be as deep and versatile on the line as its been in years.

3. Too early to tell at cornerback

All signs point to transfer seniors Justin Clark, Cedrick Dort Jr. and Jay Shaw being in the cornerback rotation for the Badgers, but Tuesday’s practice showed that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and corners coach Hank Poteat want that entire group ready to play this fall.

Multiple groups of cornerbacks played against the first-team offense and with what appears to be the first-team defensive front. It’s too early to say which cornerbacks are considered the top group at this point, but Shaw, Clark, redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman and senior Alexander Smith all saw significant action against the top offense.

After Dean Engram’s move from cornerback to receiver this offseason, look out for Clark becoming the frontrunner for the slot role. That’s a difficult position, so Leonhard and Poteat trusting Clark — a seventh-year corner who played under Poteat at Toledo — to pick up the nuances in this defense makes sense.

4. Hybrid role for Acker

Madison native and Verona High School product Jackson Acker was pushed into action at running back last season as a true freshman after injuries, transfers and dismissals gutted the position’s depth.

Now he’s getting looks at fullback and running back, an intriguing thought for the 6-foot-1, 232-pounder. It might be difficult for Acker to crack the tailback rotation this fall with Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo in front of him, not to mention competition from Julius Davis to jump into the mix should any of the top trio get injured. But fullback is essentially vacant — walk-ons Riley Nowakowski and Garrison Solliday are the only players listed as fullbacks on the roster.

“I think he’s a guy who can do it all,” running backs coach Al Johnson said of Acker. “He’s learning the halfback plays and the routes and all that, but he’s also learning fullback. He’s a guy that can probably have a chance, if he keeps growing, to be able to help us in multiple different areas, a lot like Alec Ingold did.”

UW needs to get more play-making threats on the field more often, and having a player like Acker at fullback can aid that effort in certain personnel groups.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the players who didn’t practice on Tuesday, by State Journal observation.