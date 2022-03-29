ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunman kills five in mass shooting spree in central Israel

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUOXK_0etIIFjr00
World News

A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel, killing at least five people in the second mass shooting rampage this week.

While circumstances were not immediately clear, the shooting appeared to be the latest in a string of attacks by Arab assailants ahead of the volatile Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli media said the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank. The previous two attacks, carried out by Arab citizens of Israel inspired by the so-called Islamic State extremists group, have raised concerns of further violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEA8o_0etIIFjr00
Onlookers gather at the site of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak (Oded Balilty/AP) (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called an emergency meeting of top security officials.

Tuesday’s shootings occurred at two locations in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox city just east of Tel Aviv.

Police said in a statement that a preliminary investigation found that the gunman was armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on passers-by before he was shot by officers at the scene.

On Sunday, a pair of gunmen killed two young police officers during a shooting spree in the central city of Hadera, and last week, a lone assailant killed four people in a car ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli security services raided the homes of at least 12 Arab citizens and arrested two suspected of having ties to the Islamic State group in a crackdown sparked by recent deadly attacks.

Hours before the raid, Mr Bennett said the recent assaults inside Israel marked a “new situation” that required stepped-up security measures.

Law enforcement officials said 31 homes and sites were searched overnight in northern Israel, an area that was home to the gunmen who carried out the Hadera attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the two previous attacks.

Israeli leaders condemned the killings and pointed to the timing. Both attacks came ahead of Ramadan, which begins later this week, and as Israel hosted a high-profile meeting this week between the foreign ministers of four Arab nations and the United States.

All four Arab nations — Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — along with the United States, condemned the killings.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday. Last year, clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters during the holy month boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza. Hamas praised the shooting as a “heroic operation”.

Israel has been taking steps to calm tensions with the Palestinians this year to avoid a repeat of violence. Deadly attacks by IS inside Israel, and attacks by Arab citizens of Israel, are rare.

The group operates mainly in Iraq and Syria, where it has recently stepped up attacks against security forces. It no longer controls any territory but operates through sleeper cells. IS has claimed attacks against Israeli troops in the past and has branches in Afghanistan and other countries.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

MoD: Russian forces continue to shell Chernihiv despite pledge to scale back

Russian forces have continued shelling the strategically important Ukrainian city of Chernihiv despite promises to scale back operations. UK defence intelligence analysts also believe only a “limited number” of units have withdrawn from around Kyiv following Russia’s announcement at talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity near the capital and Chernihiv.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Palestinians#Hamas#Arab Citizens Of Israel#Gunman#Muslim#Israeli#Islamic
The Independent

Israel mass shooting: Everything we know about the deadly attack in Bnei Brak

Israel has suffered its third deadly attack in the space of a week after a gunman on a motorcycle killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on Tuesday evening.Local media reports, quoting unidentified security officials, said the attacker was a 26-year-old Palestinian from the town of Ya’bad near Jenin in the West Bank. He is the third Arab assailant to launch a violent assault in Israel as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.Authorities said that the attacker, clad in black and carrying a rifle, had arrived in the city in another vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Fox News

One of world's deadliest snipers leaves home in Canada to fight in Ukraine: 'I have to help'

A former Canadian soldier known as one of the world’s deadliest snipers arrived to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself from Russia. "I want to help them. It's as simple as that," the Canadian man, only identified as Wali to protect his family’s safety, told CBC. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy