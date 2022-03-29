ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Improve your home's air quality with this top-rated Dyson air purifier for $170 off at HSN today

By Anna Popp
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Save $170 on the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for a limited time at HSN. Dyson

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s no secret that Dyson makes wildly popular home appliances. While Dyson boasts some of the best vacuum cleaners we’ve ever tested , the high-tech, design-forward company also makes top-rated air purifiers that help improve air quality in your home. With potential smoky and muggy summers on the horizon, this exclusive HSN deal can help you prepare. Right now, you can score one of Dyson’s coveted air purifiers for an impressive discount.

For a limited time, you can take home the Dyson TP02 Pure cool link air purifier and fan with an extra filter for $379.99, saving you $169.99. Plus, you can get free shipping and take advantage of HSN’s flexible financing options to pay the total in up to six installments.

The Dyson TPO2 air purifier doubles as a fan to help improve air quality and increase airflow in a room— this can be particularly helpful during summer heatwaves. The 360-degree glass HEPA filter catches 99.97% of particles that are as small as 0.3 microns in size such as pollen and pet dander, as well as some particles above 0.1 microns like perfumes, air fresheners or cleaning chemicals. One thing to note is that viruses and combustion smoke can be smaller than 0.3 microns so the purifier may not catch as high of a percentage compared to pollutants above 0.3 microns.

You can control the air purifier through the Dyson Link app or with the remote control that magnetically attaches to the top of the air purifier for safe storing. For light sleepers, the bladeless air purifier has a nighttime setting that allows you to adjust the brightness and volume so it can run through the night without waking you.

Save $170 on the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier when you shop this HSN deal. Dyson

This exclusive HSN deal includes an extra filter for your air purifier, which can cost up to $70 on its own. Each filter lasts up to six months if you use the air purifier 24 hours a day or up to 12 months if you use it for just 12 hours a day. Depending on how often you use the Dyson machine, you might not need a new filter for two years.

The Dyson TP02 Pure cool link air purifier and fan is a solid investment if you’re looking to improve air quality and airflow in your home year-round. With $170 in savings and an extra filter included in this HSN deal, it’s a no brainer to shop today and save big.

Get the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan with an Extra Filter for $379.99 (Save $169.99) .

