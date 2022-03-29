ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia woman sentenced for 2019 shooting, pursuit and crash

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XyE6_0etIHD0c00

A South Valley woman will be spending more than a decade behind bars for a shooting that led to her crashing into a family's car.

A judge sentenced Yvonne Quintana to 11 years and four months in prison on Monday.

Quintana was found guilty of firing shots at her ex-girlfriend's Visalia home in 2019.

Police say she drove off when officers arrived on the scene, leading to a chase before crashing into another car and injuring two children.

After saying she didn't do it, Quintana pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley

44K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Follow ABC30 Central Valley and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran correctional officer arrested after he claims girlfriend committed suicide

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer was arrested for the death of his girlfriend after reporting she had shot herself, according to Corcoran police officers. Police said on Sunday around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to a call from a man, later identified as Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, who said his girlfriend had shot herself and […]
CORCORAN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KRQE News 13

Sister of murder suspect pleads guilty to federal crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother Jackie Vigil has pleaded guilty to crimes of her own. Investigators say Elizabeth Talamantes’ brother, Luis Talamantes-Romers, shot and killed Vigil while driving his sister’s Jeep. While investigation the murder, they found both were in the country illegally. Investigators also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSBW.com

Police: Car crash in Hollister following shooting between two cars

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that took place between the occupants of two cars Friday night. Officers say they received multiple reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another. Following the shooting, one of the cars crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street.
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMPH.com

Sentence suspended for convicted domestic abuser from Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Six days behind bars, that is how much time a man served in total, after being convicted for felony spousal abuse last year in Porterville. According to court records, 26-year-old Dylan Show was arrested after a neighbor called 911 after hearing screams for help during a 2019 incident. . The neighbor reported seeing a woman crawling out of the front door of an apartment, then Snow pulled her back inside by her hair and told her to “shut up.”
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in Turlock was allegedly stalked by suspect

TURLOCK, Calif (KTXL) — Officers arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman he had allegedly stalked, according to the Turlock Police Department.  Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia, a Livingston resident.  On March 8 at around 9 p.m, police said the department received calls of a shooting […]
TURLOCK, CA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed on Belle Terrace identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man shot in southwest Bakersfield on March 12 died last week, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace around 4 a.m., which also seriously injured an unidentified woman. Her status is unknown at this time.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies following altercation at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man died Monday after an altercation at Wasco State Prison, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Angel Iverson died at the scene of the 5:48 p.m. incident and an autopsy will be performed, officials said. No other information was provided in a news release reporting Iverson’s death.
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman finds burglar inside her home, deputies say

GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected burglar was arrested over the weekend after deputies say the Gustine homeowner got back to find someone inside, who then yelled at her that it was his house and slammed the door in her face. According to the Merced Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Saturday at around […]
GUSTINE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy