Visalia woman sentenced for 2019 shooting, pursuit and crash

A South Valley woman will be spending more than a decade behind bars for a shooting that led to her crashing into a family's car.

A judge sentenced Yvonne Quintana to 11 years and four months in prison on Monday.

Quintana was found guilty of firing shots at her ex-girlfriend's Visalia home in 2019.

Police say she drove off when officers arrived on the scene, leading to a chase before crashing into another car and injuring two children.

After saying she didn't do it, Quintana pleaded guilty earlier this month.