Fitness

6 simple tips for a healthier lifestyle

By Digital Team
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that spring is upon us; it’s the perfect time to get yourself into healthy lifestyle habits and get ready for the summer! However, we know that making these changes can be tough, so we’ve come up with six simple tips to help you live a healthier...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
shefinds

These Are The Simple Changes You Should Make To Your Diet For A Healthier Gut, According To Experts

If you’re looking to reset your gut health, health experts suggest switching over from processed foods to gut-healthy ones like fermented foods (kefir and tempeh) and high-fiber ones (whole grains and vegetables). These healthy foods have been scientifically proven to promote gut bacteria conditions, which equates to less bloating, better digestion and less discomfort. Here are their expert tips for what to do to have a ‘healthier gut.’
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Laptop#Mental Health#Twinkies
shefinds

Doctors Say Doing This Simple Activity Every Day Improves Your Mental Health Over 50

Learning how to find balance in your life, and prioritize mental health, is a never ending battle. Whether you struggle with making boundaries at work or maintaining personal relationships, we can all afford to find more healthy ways to cope. It can be difficult to make time for ourselves, especially because we live in a society that celebrates productivity and hard work and shames making time for rest and self care. Regardless, finding time to recharge is key for feeling and being your best. Making it a habit each day to take a little time for yourself will go a long way. We asked psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling what one activity is that you can do everyday to take care of your mental health, especially as you age.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daniella Cressman

3 Tips to Help You Sleep Better

Disclaimer: I am not a healthcare professional and this is not medical advice. If that is what you are seeking, please consult a professional in the healthcare industry. If you are struggling with insomnia, it can be extremely difficult to unwind. Thankfully, there are a few rituals you can implement that often lead to incredible sleep.
boxrox.com

Best Leg Workout Tips for Bigger Legs

Use these leg workout tips for bigger legs if you struggle with growing your legs. These great tips are compiled by Jeff from Athlean X. “If you have been looking for a leg workout to build bigger legs, then you need to watch these 5 tips that can apply to any workout for legs. It isn’t always about the split that you are doing that determines how big your quads and hamstrings are going to become. Instead, it’s the way you perform your leg exercises and how you load the exercises you are performing that can make a difference in the results you see.”
WORKOUTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

'Happiness is a mindset and choice:' Here are 9 steps to living a happier life

There are many books, articles and even a free online Yale class you take on the “Science of Well-Being.”. There is no one-size-fits-all formula for well-being or happiness. What makes me happy does not necessarily make someone else happy. There may be misconceptions about happiness in your mind that prevent you from being happy. The line of thinking that you would be happy if only you lived in a bigger house or made more money just isn't true.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Companion Animals Boost Mental Health

Pets can improve both our physical and mental health. Animals provide companionship that may not be available from humans. Companion animals remind us to be in the present, content with who and where we are. Animals can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Did you adopt or purchase a companion...
PETS
Psych Centra

Stressed? Here’s How Exercise Could Help

Regular exercise can help tone your internal systems to reduce and better manage your stress. When you find yourself in a stressful situation, you might notice a quicker heart rate, a sense of panic rising, and your brain might shift toward crisis mode. Stressors can pop up from just about...
FITNESS
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Takes Prolonged Effort and Time

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be absolutely horrific and can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.
Salon

4 tips for eating healthier without counting calories or using a scale

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. March is National Nutrition Month, a great opportunity to reassess our relationship with food and commit to making better food choices. There is a lot of advice for how we should eat, and it can get overwhelming. We know we should eat enough — but not too much — fat, protein and carbohydrates. And we know that we should be getting our full complement of vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

Tips to help you get a healthier night's sleep

How did you sleep last night? A simple question which usually comes with a complicated answer. Hitting the snooze button is a commonality among most adults today. Since today is World Sleep Day, we sat down with Prateek Kewalramani, Head of Marketing, Fitbit - MEA to discuss practises to get a better night's sleep and take advantage of today's technology for the same.
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Keto X3 reviews – Does Keto X3 really work or are they scam pills?

Nutritional supplement Nucentix Keto X3 is a ketogenic dietary supplement designed to aid obese people. According to the product’s official website, ketosis is a fast-acting metabolic condition in which fat is burned quickly. As a result, the body begins to shed pounds from all locations, even the most difficult to shift ones. Everyone who is overweight and can’t follow a strict diet or do a lot of exercise would be very happy with this kind of treatment.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

How Lily Collins Changed Her Relationship With Food

Actor and "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins is someone who likes to stick to a balanced diet and prefers food items such as salmon, chicken, quinoa, oatmeal, and more. She told Harper's Bazaar in July 2017, "I snack on veggies and juices throughout the day to keep myself going. I'm really bad about drinking water, but I try to force myself."
CELEBRITIES
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

