A prank by a 10-year-old led to a hijacking scare onboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Orlando.The incident occurred on Flight 16 Sunday evening when the boy allegedly sent an ominous message to a fellow passenger via iPhone’s AirDrop feature, sparking alarm as the plane reached the taxiway at Orlando’s international airport. "We’re taxiing in and all of a sudden the plane gets interrupted with a peculiar notice that we’re going to park on an active runway for a moment,” an unnamed passenger told WKMG.It was then announced that there was a threat to the plane and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO