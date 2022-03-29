ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Approves Second Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster for People 50 and Older

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZE37a_0etIEUJ000

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement regarding the approval of a second COVID-19 booster. This dose is intended for patients 50 years and older. This approval, experts say, is part of an effort to stave off another potential spike of infections related to the omicron COVID-19 subvariant. The approval allows for emergency uses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for this purpose.

At A Glance

  • The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the way for adults 50 years and up to receive a second COVID-19 booster.
  • The approval is part of an effort to try and curb any potential spike in COVID-19 infections. Infections which may be related to the omicron subvariant.
  • The FDA approved the use of the second booster for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
  • The booster will be administered four months after the previous vaccine dose.

FDA Approves Second Booster in Effort to Hold-Off a Spike in Omicron Variant Infections

On Tuesday, March 29, the FDA approved a second coronavirus booster dose for patients ages 50 years and older. This emergency approval is a move made in an effort to stave off any potential spikes in infections that are related to the most recent COVID-19 omicron subvariant.

Providers now have the go-ahead to administer this second booster dose – as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signs off on the approval. This approval includes both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks says a second dose of the COVID-19 booster is another line of protection. This dose, Marks says, “could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals.”

The FDA Has Already Approved the Fourth COVID-19 Booster For Patients 12 Years and Older With Weakened Immune Systems

Previously, a fourth booster has been cleared by the FDA for patients with weakened immune systems who are 12 years old and above. Since then, the FDA has further approved a fifth COVID-19 boost for those with particularly fragile immune systems within this age group.

This latest approval, however, takes these guidelines a bit further. Allowing patients 50 years old and above to receive the second booster dose, regardless of health. This second booster would be the fourth for patients with a full round of COVID-19 vaccines.

Data has shown that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were nearly 80% effective in patients, according to CNBC. Primarily during the first wave of the omicron infection. Additionally, those who also had the booster saw a protection rate of around 94%. The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines is the lowest in those with compromised immune systems. This group of patients saw a protection rate of about 74% after receiving the initial two doses, according to AP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Outsider.com
Outsider.com

431K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

152M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Second Pfizer#Moderna Covid Booster#Omicron#Subvariant#Cdc
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy