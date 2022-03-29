ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Deliberations Continue in Trial of Man Accused of Shooting Two People

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJury deliberations were continuing Tuesday in the trial of a 30-year-old man accused of shooting at three people, injuring two, during a 2015 fight at an ampm convenience store in Coachella. Alonso Vega Aguilar is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count each of...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Mother-In-Law

MANTECA (CBS13) – A Manteca man is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law. On Saturday night, Daniel Escobar, 49, left his home in the 28000 block of S. Airport Way after having an argument with his wife. The next day, Escobar returned home to pick up his belongings, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:30 p.m., Escobar was reportedly at the back of the house when he allegedly fired a shot, rushed through the house, and out of the front door, his wife told authorities. Escobar’s wife went to the back of the home and found her mother suffering from a gunshot wound, then called 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While deputies were still at the scene, Escobar returned to the home and was arrested. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.
MANTECA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Ampm#Fantasy Springs Casino
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of shooting at driver for honking sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter in two separate cases is sentenced to four years behind bars. In February 2019, Johnathan Griego was in the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car at Unser and Dennis Chavez Blvd. when another driver honked at them and Griego fired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Who Shot Classmate Six Times in Italy High School Cafeteria Dies in Prison

A Texas man serving a 40-year sentence for shooting a classmate multiple times in a high school cafeteria in 2018 died in prison Monday. Chad Padilla, 20, died March 21 at the Telford Unit in New Boston. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, jail staff found Padilla unresponsive at about 1:50 a.m. and began CPR. He was taken to the medical facility where EMS and paramedics pronounced him deceased at about 2:25 a.m.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
WYTV.com

Man accused of shooting another man in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the Mercer County jail charged with aggravated assault. Sharon police said that 26 year-old Jarret Samuels is accused of shooting another man over the weekend on Mesabi Street. Police said that the victim was taken to a local hospital. WKBN is working to...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy