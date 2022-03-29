ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Altschul Shares a Photo of Michael Kelcourse and an Update on His Next Chapter

By Jocelyn Vena
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Charm's Patricia Altschul has shared a sweet update on how Michael Kelcourse is doing after he recently moved to a new assisted care facility. His move comes about a year after Patricia and son Whitney Sudler-Smith first confirmed that Michael suffered from an acute spinal cord infarction, which is also...

Annie Campbell
1d ago

I'm surprised she can go on without him. He literally did everything for her. She looks pretty good for 80.

Happy cat
1d ago

Being the class act Patricia is I have no doubt she's financing his care and recovery facility.

