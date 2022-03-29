Centerville man receives medal for heroic actions in 2020 plane crash
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Centerville man is being honored for his heroic actions that saved two following a plane crash in 2020.Bystanders drag 2 from fiery plane after crash in New Carlisle
According to Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, 56-year-old Patrick J. Driscoll rushed to the scene of a plane crash and helped Joyce A. Seymour, 72, and Timothy J. Seymour, 73, out of the fiery cockpit.
The plane crash-landed in New Carlisle on October 13, 2020, and the couple only sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Driscoll is being honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission with a Carnegie Medal for his actions that day.
A witness of the crash captured the following video.
