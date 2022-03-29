ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID Worker Killed on Metro Purple Line Extension Project

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities Tuesday identified a worker who was struck and killed by a construction train at the future site of the Wilshire/La Brea Station on LA Metro’s Purple Line Extension Project. Alejandro Zuniga, 33, of Los Angeles died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

One killed after becoming trapped under Metro train in D Line construction zone

A worker was struck and killed Wednesday by a construction train at the future site of the Wilshire/La Brea Station on Metro’s Purple Line Extension Project. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called just after 4:50 p.m. to Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on reports of a person stuck under a train, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
BREA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Brea, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Brea, CA
Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Brea Avenue#La Brea Station#La Metro#Metro Board Of Directors
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
KGET

Arrest made in huge southwest Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters say an arrest has been made in connection with Saturday’s massive blaze in southwest Bakersfield, and the alleged arsonist is also suspected of setting two other fires. Marty Sias, 29, was arrested Sunday morning at Independence High School after setting two more fires and booked on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities aim to stop shoplifters who have been stealing many items from stores

At various cities in California, there have been several recent reports of groups of shoplifters walking into stores, brazenly grabbing items, and leaving without paying. One of those incidents took place at a retailer in Fontana earlier this month. While the crime was being committed, a witness recorded the three suspects and sent the cell phone video footage to KABC-TV, which included it on a news program on March 17. The suspects were not caught.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy