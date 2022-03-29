ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Man Found Dead in Malibu; Investigation Underway

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found dead Tuesday in Malibu, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went...

mynewsla.com

Mountain Democrat

Man found dead at park-and-ride

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies filled the Ray Lawyer Drive Park-and-Ride in Placerville Monday afternoon while on a coroner’s case, sheriff’s officials confirmed. Officers at the scene could not give more details due to the ongoing investigation. Placerville resident Mikeah Owens, 41, who was at the scene,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man found dead in Newburgh backyard

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the rear of 429 Broadway in the early afternoon of Sunday, March 13. Officers said the death appeared to be from a drug overdose. The incident is under investigation and anyone...
NEWBURGH, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fisherman dies after being swept off Big Sur rocks

A Bay Area fisherman died Saturday after a rogue wave swept him off the rocks in the Jade Cove area of Big Sur, according to a Monterey County deputy sheriff. Deputy Jesse Villasenor said the man who died apparently was part of a group of three who, despite the dank, rainy weather, had been fishing in the area south of Sand Dollar Beach for several hours.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
WDBJ7.com

Man found dead in Covington house

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At around 4:45 on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a house in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street. There, they found a man dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The investigation is...
COVINGTON, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

Dangerous Tesla car stunt ends in crash in neighborhood

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) — Dramatic video shows a driver trying to perform a dangerously high-speed stunt in a Tesla but ends up crashing in a neighborhood of Echo Park. In the viral video, the Tesla drives through an intersection, flies away, then slams into two parked...
ACCIDENTS
ABC Action News

LAPD offers $1,000 reward for info on driver in wild Tesla stunt

Authorities in California are offering a $1,000 reward for information about a driver seen on video crashing a rented Tesla and then fleeing the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department said the "dangerous stunt" happened Sunday around midnight in Echo Park. The Los Angeles Police Department Central Division shared a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Great white shark bite mark from Christmas Eve attack that killed California bodyboarder was 16 inches around, report says

San Luis Obispo, Calif. — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from "complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries," according to a coroner's report, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.
MORRO BAY, CA

