Philadelphia man found shot in head, wrapped up in tarp: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man's body was found wrapped in a tarp with his hands and feet tied.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Ruth Street in the city's Kensington section at about 12:35 p.m. Friday.

A 34-year-old man, who has since been identified as Sirius Star, was found in a vacant lot, wrapped in a tarp with his hands and feet tied up, police said.

Star was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said he had been shot in the head, but his body will be taken to the Medical Examiners office to determine an official cause of death.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.