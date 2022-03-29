ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Barre, LA

Man wanted after shooting self, falsely reporting drive-by arrested

By KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
A man wanted for allegedly falsely reporting a drive-by shooting after shooting himself in the leg has been arrested.

In February, Police in Port Barre announced that they were looking Bryce Vallin in connection to the false report of a drive by.

They say Port Barre Police say they responded at 7:30 pm on February 15 to a shooting on Bayou Drive. 20-year-old Bryse Valin, who was identified as the victim, reportedly told police he and two others were riding their bikes on Bayou Drive when someone in a black vehicle drove by and fired shots.

Police say an investigation proved Valin was not telling the truth and had actually accidentally shot himself in the leg.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Valin and he allegedly remained in hiding until he was caught on March 28, 2022, along Cheramie Road after fleeing into a home there.

Valin has been booked on warrants for Port Barre and St. Landry law enforcement agencies.

