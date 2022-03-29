ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight aboard U.N. helicopter that crashed in east Congo, mission says

DAKAR, March 29 (Reuters) - The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo said that eight people were aboard a U.N. helicopter that crashed amid rebel fighting on Tuesday, including six crew members from the Pakistani military and two military personnel - one from Russia and one from Serbia.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

