ALTON - Work on Illinoia American Water's Alton sewer separation project moved north on Alby Street Wednesday, closing the intersection of East 9th and Alby streets for the next several weeks. Alby Street has been closed in the area of 7th Street for months. Schwegel's Market, 901 Alby Street, will remain open for business as usual but motorists will have to approach the store from the north side. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in Alton. Work kicked off in February and will continue until 2023.

ALTON, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO