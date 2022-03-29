ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Portland home to America’s first all-female cooperative winery facility?

By Michael Alberty
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As International Women’s History Month draws to a close, a historical first might be playing out at Helioterra Wines in Southeast Portland. That is where four wineries operated entirely by women have banded together under one roof. The roof in question belongs to Anne Hubatch, the 20-year wine...

