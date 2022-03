Trey Morrison hardly knew about Oklahoma’s football program but had always admired Brent Venables’ defensive success at Clemson. The fifth-year defensive back transferred to OU on Jan. 17 after spending four seasons at North Carolina. Morrison was brought back to his high school relationships when the Sooners started recruiting him after he entered the portal on Dec. 31, a day after the Tar Heels’ loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

