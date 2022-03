Though they look harmless, the invasive emerald ash borer insect could be responsible for the loss of 1.4 million trees in U.S. urban cities, a new study shows. The seemingly cute green bug is actually very harmful to ash trees all throughout different communities. And according to The Hill, in the next several decades, the insect will take out over a million trees. And it will cost these regions $900 million to replace.

WILDLIFE ・ 16 DAYS AGO