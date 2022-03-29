ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

WATCH: Chair Fletcher delivers State of San Diego County Address

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hR1mY_0etIAg5g00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher will deliver his second State of San Diego County address Tuesday evening.

The live broadcast will air on San Diego County's YouTube , Twitter, and Facebook pages starting at 6:10 p.m. Univision San Diego will have a Spanish version on their Facebook page.

It will also be streamed on ABC 10News Facebook page.

In his first such address last year, Chair Fletcher delivered his speech virtually from the County’s COVID-19 supply warehouse. This year, the invite-only speech will be set at a limited capacity at the San Diego Continuing Education Center.

Now that progress is underway on COVID-19, Chair Fletcher said he plans to set the County government forward into the next phase.

He's also expected to outline a broad variety of proposals and initiatives. They include efforts to address the economy, homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, immigration and refugee affairs, childcare, veterans, and environmental justice.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC San Diego

Not EVERYBODY Loves San Diego: County Population Declines

Remember back when everybody wanted to move to San Diego, and the forecast painted a rosy picture of a boomtown growing ever bigger, sunnier, and, well, better?. Well, the pandemic and housing and gas prices and whatever else have put an end to that, at least last year, in any case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Homelessness#Board Chair#County Board#Spanish
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy