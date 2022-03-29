WATCH: Chair Fletcher delivers State of San Diego County Address

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher will deliver his second State of San Diego County address Tuesday evening.

The live broadcast will air on San Diego County's YouTube , Twitter, and Facebook pages starting at 6:10 p.m. Univision San Diego will have a Spanish version on their Facebook page.

It will also be streamed on ABC 10News Facebook page.

In his first such address last year, Chair Fletcher delivered his speech virtually from the County’s COVID-19 supply warehouse. This year, the invite-only speech will be set at a limited capacity at the San Diego Continuing Education Center.

Now that progress is underway on COVID-19, Chair Fletcher said he plans to set the County government forward into the next phase.

He's also expected to outline a broad variety of proposals and initiatives. They include efforts to address the economy, homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, immigration and refugee affairs, childcare, veterans, and environmental justice.