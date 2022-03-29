ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD Senator John Thune Critical of the IRS

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota Senator John Thune used a floor speech to point out problems with...

sandy
22h ago

John thune will sell out all of us so that his political and personal life will be perfect. If hes so d*** concerned why don't he actually do something except just give mouth action which is what he always does. We need to fire him and get somebody in there that will actually have some balls to do something besides just mouth words

Washington Times

Sixteen GOP senators join Democrats to keep earmarks in Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget bill

A bipartisan Senate majority has killed an attempt by some Republicans to strip more than $8 billion in earmarks from President Biden’s $1.5 trillion spending bill. In a 35-to-64 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment by GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana to remove all 4,400 pet projects from the bill. Overall, 16 Republicans joined with 49 Senate Democrats to strike down the amendment, which only needed a simple 51-vote majority to pass.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KELOLAND TV

Thune, Bengs support Polish aircraft to Ukraine

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two men seeking one of South Dakota’s seats in the U.S. Senate both want President Biden to allow Polish fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine. U.S. Senator John Thune joined more than 40 other Republican senators in signing a letter to the president last week. Democrat challenger Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, who served 19 years as a U.S. Air Force lawyer, also supports sending Polish aircraft.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEVN

Sen. John Thune visits Phase Technologies in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator John Thune visited Phase Technologies in Rapid City Friday to highlight tech manufacturing and innovation in South Dakota. Thune greeted Phase’s president, Nick Kingsbury, and had the opportunity to visit with other employees and get a loser look at the projects Phase is working on, including the production of circuit boards.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

11 House Republicans ask AG to bring court action against Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With Veto Day finished, some Republican lawmakers have turned to the Office of the Attorney General to let a court decide who has spending authority over federal COVID-19 dollars. Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, sent Attorney General...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
John Thune
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY

