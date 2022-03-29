WPR to feature conversation with plant ecologist, author

MADISON – When you think about your neighbors, your friends and family, do you consider the non-human relationships in your life? With the birds and trees, the rivers, and hills around you?

Robin Wall Kimmerer. Contributed photo.

This idea of “kinship” with our plant and animal neighbors — and the broader ecosystem around us — will be explored in a live conversation from Wisconsin Public Radio’s “To the Best of Our Knowledge” and the Center for Humans and Nature at 1 p.m. CST March 30. Join host Anne Strainchamps and executive producer Steve Paulson as they discuss our deep connections to the natural world with plant ecologist Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of the bestselling book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” and Center for Humans and Nature executive editor Gavin Van Horn.

The event is free. More details and registration are available wpr.org/presents. Learn more about the series — including where to listen — at ttbook.org/kinship.