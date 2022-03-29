ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo man convicted in ‘horrific’ murder case after setting girlfriend on fire

By Evan Anstey, Nick Veronica
 1 day ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 death of Elisabeth Bell . Bell’s body was found on the second floor of a home on Manhattan Avenue as crews battled an early morning fire there.

Frank Bredt Jr., who was 30 at the time, was charged with killing the 28-year-old. In court on Tuesday, he was found guilty of two counts of murder in the second degree. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Bredt Jr. poured an accelerant onto his girlfriend and set her on fire inside of their home. Five others were able to escape, including Bell’s daughter, who was 7 at the time.

“This is one of the most horrific domestic violence homicide cases that has been prosecuted by my office,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a release. This defendant intentionally killed his girlfriend by burning her alive in her bedroom. I hope this defendant understands the excruciating pain that he caused this young mother after being severely burned as a result of his murderous actions. The family of Elisabeth Bell has waited a long time for justice and I hope they feel that justice has been served.”

Bredt Jr. was able to escape the fire but suffered severe burns and was hospitalized for over a year, the DA’s office said. Bredt Jr. will be sentenced on May 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

