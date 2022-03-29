ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Grisham: Ngata 'everything I’ve hoped for up to this point'

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

Since appearing in 15 games as a freshman in 2019, Joseph Ngata has been plagued by injuries during his Clemson career. He battled injury for much of the 2020 season and continued to be snakebitten with injuries last season, missing the last four games with a bum foot.

But this spring, things have been different for Ngata from a health standpoint. According to receivers coach Tyler Grisham, the former five-star prospect and rising senior wideout has “hardly missed a rep” during spring practice.

He’s healthy, and I think this is the most technically sound Ngata’s been, which is exciting,” Grisham said following Monday’s practice.

Not only has Ngata been able to stay on the field this spring, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pound California native is not making as many mistakes and has impressed Grisham with his consistency, play-making and leadership.

“I’m not having to correct nearly as much,” Grisham said. “So, that’s great for your senior, your leader, your boundary receiver. And he’s been consistent. He’s making plays, he’s leading. This is the best he’s led, most verbal he’s been on the field. And in the meeting room, he’s great. He’s like another coach that can help me out.

“So, he’s been everything I’ve hoped for up to this point.”

After recording 17 catches for 240 yards and three receiving touchdowns across 15 games as a freshman in 2019, Ngata has played in only 16 games over the past two seasons, posting 30 catches for 521 yards and a touchdown.

The Folsom (Calif.) High School product enters the 2022 campaign credited with 47 receptions for 761 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 851 snaps over 31 games (11 starts).

