Krispy Kreme opens again in Colorado Springs, first in 16 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Krispy Kreme is officially back in Colorado Springs. For the first time in 16 years, residents can enjoy the doughnut franchise without having to leave city limits.

Doors to the popular franchise opened at 5:30 a.m., but even before that, Krispy Kreme lovers formed a line. Some even slept in cars overnight and others pulled up in the drive-thru by 9 p.m. Monday.

"We’ve been playing Mario Party, we’ve been watching TV, reading books, we brought it all," said Emma Fisketjon and Tea Pino.

A crowd of people is something employees at Krispy Kreme were expecting.

"Yes, I definitely knew. Colorado Springs is big on new things. Once the hot light, we call it the bat signal, is on it’s amazing they know," said Fonte Davis.

The wait was somewhat long, but to be expected.

"I used to get judged for going to Denver just for Krispy Kreme, so I just know this is going to be trouble for me I’m going to be here all the time," said a customer in line.

Krispy Kreme will be open seven days a week, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme will randomly surprise 120 guests with a "Celebration Dozen Ticket" that provides one free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for a year. This special offer runs through April 3.

