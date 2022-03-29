ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Transfers Ownership Of Matt Hardy & Mia Yim Trademarks

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeel By Nature reports that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former superstars on its roster. According to the report, WWE recently...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstars

Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Stars Pulled From RAW, What Happened After RAW

Alpha Academy were pulled from tonight’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW for an unknown reason. WWE originally announced Otis and Chad Gable vs. The Street Profits for RAW during last Friday’s SmackDown episode. The match was still advertised all throughout today, but the match announcement was removed from the WWE website some time tonight.
Mia Yim
Matt Hardy
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Adds Two New Matches To WrestleMania During Monday Night Raw

The card is still growing. With less than a week to go before WrestleMania, WWE is doing everything it can to get the card finalized in time. This includes a variety of matches being added without much time left, including one added earlier this week. That is not all though, as another pair of matches have been added to the show later in the very same day. Each one even had a bit of a surprise.
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Decries ‘Completely Unwarranted’ Slap By Trish Stratus From WWE Live Event

Chris Rock wasn’t the only person slapped in front of thousands last night, and Becky Lynch took to social media to decry getting slapped by Trish Stratus at a WWE live event. As noted last night, Stratus came to the ring after the main event match between Lynch and Rhea Ripley, which resulted in Lynch shoving Stratus and then getting slapped. Ripley then took Lynch out with a big kick.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Locks Up Important Name In New Long Term Deal

He’ll be around for a bit. There are a lot of people who come together to produce an edition of any WWE television, with the wrestlers themselves often not being the most important parts. With so many different people in so many different roles, it can be very important for WWE to sign as many people up long term as they can. That is what they have done again with an important piece of the puzzle.
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Reveals WrestleMania Match He Was Disappointed With

The Undertaker had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades, but he wrestled his final match when he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Undertaker’s WrestleMania matches are without question a huge part of his legacy, and they will no doubt be a topic of discussion at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Confirms His Future With the WWE

Paul Heyman has been back with the WWE ever since he returned to be Brock Lesnar's advocate back in 2012. Since then he's worked with a number of wrestlers both onscreen and behind the scenes and even oversaw Raw's creative direction as its executive director from 2019-2020. He's currently working as the special counsel for "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and, during an interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, he confirmed he quietly signed a long-term contract last year.
Wrestling World

So many problems for Becky Lynch

This week we reported that the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had a clash, obviously as a joke, nothing serious, with Raw champion Becky Lynch, in view of the tour that the company is carrying out in Canada between yesterday and today. The two then continued, beyond what we wrote,...
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
