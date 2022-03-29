'We’ll see': Biden reserves judgment on Russia force pullback pledge

Related
Russia slaps retaliatory sanctions on Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden
Russia issued personal sanctions to several top U.S. figures, including Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, in a retaliatory move against the United States.
2024 poll shows Trump leading Harris by larger margin than Biden rematch
Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by double digits in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new poll.
WATCH: Cruz says Biden 'got us in this mess' because he's 'scared of Putin'
Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz accused President Joe Biden on Thursday of initiating Russia's invasion of Ukraine because the president didn't "stand up to" Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin reportedly fears removal by force by the US
Following President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” reports say that the Russian leader fears removal from the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly female Russian sniper ‘with kill count of 40 captured by Ukraine after she was left for dead on battlefield’
A FEMALE Russian sniper with 40 kills to her name was captured after being abandoned on the battlefield, it was reported. Irina Starikova - whose call sign is Bagira - is said to have told her captors she was left to die after being wounded in a battle with Ukrainian troops.
Dramatic moment Russian bombers armed with NUKES enter EU air space – fuelling tensions with West, reports claim
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
Putin's super-sniper mother-of-two, 41, is seen relaxing between kills - before she was 'abandoned by Russian troops' and captured by Ukraine
New pictures show an elite female sniper who killed 40-plus people but has been captured by Ukrainians in a major blow to Vladimir Putin. Irina Starikova, 41, is codenamed Bagheera, after Rudyard Kipling's black panther in The Jungle Book, but there have been misleading accounts of her true identity. She...
CNBC
‘We will come and we will find you’: U.S. issues warning to anyone helping Russia bypass sanctions
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Obama and Trump Had That Biden Doesn't
Before I get to the heart of today’s newsletter, I want to share three things I’m watching in Russia’s war on Ukraine:. First, while most of the world has focused (understandably) on the fights for Kyiv and Kharkiv in northern Ukraine, Russia has been most successful in the south. It has reportedly captured the city of Kherson, and its continued success could mean that Russians might be able to attack Ukrainian forces holding the line in the Donbas region from the rear. Will Ukrainian forces retreat if faced with this crisis? Or will they stay and fight?
Putin suffers huge security blunder as Ukraine publishes names and numbers of 600 Kremlin spies ‘involved in invasion’
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
Ukrainian troops in Mariupol are taking ammo off Russian soldiers and smuggling in weapons to hold out against the assault
There has been "continuous heavy shelling" in the port city since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'
New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Putin might be seen as a 'mad dictator' — but he has built powerful barriers to prevent a coup
If his reputation wasn't bad enough before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is now even more widely seen as unstable, unreliable and untrustworthy. The invasion has prompted analysts to question whether Putin has a moral compass as well as his sense of reality, geopolitical strategy and grip on power.
Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg
The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
White House deflects Hunter Biden foreign dealing concerns
The White House dismissed questions about whether Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings were creating conflicts of interest as his father, President Joe Biden, deals with China and Russia on the world stage.
MSNBC
Velshi: When Biden said Putin “cannot remain in power”, he was right. And he should stick to it
America is backsliding on democracy, largely because of the after effects of Donald Trump’s undermining and denial of the outcome of the 2020 election. But democratic backsliding is the norm all over the world today. According to a report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, the number of countries moving in an authoritarian direction in 2020 outnumbered those going in a democratic direction. So when President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” he was right. And he should stick by it.March 27, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border
Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes
Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
Russia will suffer the severest consequences of Ukraine attack -Germany's Scholz
BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Moscow broke all rules of international order by using force to shift borders and it will be Russia that will most severely suffer the consequences of this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday. The need to guarantee security in Europe is one of the...
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
195K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0