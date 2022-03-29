SEE IT: Will Smith's family breaks silence on Oscars outburst

Jada Pinkett Smith b roke her silence on Tuesday, two days after the Oscars , after her husband Will Smith's violent confrontation with comedian Chris Rock.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram .



Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the televised awards show over a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith's hair. Pinkett Smith shaved her head as a result of her alopecia diagnosis, and Rock teased that she looked like the titular character from the film G.I. Jane .

WATCH: WILL SMITH TEACHES BOY TO FAKE-SLAP MONTHS BEFORE OSCARS

Smith's son Trey expressed his frustration over coverage of the event.

"If white people cared about white people business half as much as they cared about black people business racism would’ve been extinct by now," Smith tweeted Monday. "Also casseroles would taste much better."



Smith went on to disagree with a user who argued that there would be just as much coverage "if Ben Affleck slapped Paul Rudd."



Will Smith's other son, Jaden, tweeted almost immediately following the ceremony, seemingly condoning his father's actions.

"And That’s How We Do It," Smith wrote.



Will Smith posted an apology on Monday, expressing his regret to the comedian. Smith went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, and, during his acceptance speech, he apologized to the Academy but did not mention Rock.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Smith's only daughter, Willow, has not made a public statement.